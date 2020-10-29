Lauren Jauregui Reveals How She Felt When Fans Linked Her With Camila Cabello

Singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui recently revealed her feelings when her fans used to link her name to singer Camila Cabello. Lauren opened up and mentioned how difficult it was for her when people thought that they were a couple and how people used to write a lot of stories in that angle.

‘Camila and I were just good friends’

Lauren Jauregui talks to @iambeckyg about the long-lasting rumor that she and Camila Cabello were into each other:



“Camila and I were just very good friends...so that actually made me so uncomfortable where, I, to this day, hyper-analyze every connection that I have with a girl” pic.twitter.com/k9M8T1Qg7G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2020

Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui recently opened up about this situation with Becky G on her En La Sala podcast. During the podcast, she stated that at one point, people thought that she and Camila Cabello were into each other, which made her very uncomfortable. She added how disgustingly uncomfortable she felt as she was a queer and Camila Cabello was not.

She also stated how all this made her feel like a predator because of the type of clips people used to put together and the stories they used to write about her and Camila Cabello. She mentioned how people used to say Lauren Jauregui was always the aggressor. She also added to it by saying that people also wrote about how she was always the one who was like the masculine energy in the scenario. And all of it made her uncomfortable as this was not how she identifies and it is not to say that it is wrong to identify with that.

While opening about her actual relationship with Camila, Lauren Jauregui said that she did not have that connection with her and they both were just good friends. She also added that they respected each other and had a love for each other as one has in a genuine friendship.

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui expressed the feelings she went through after such things about her and Camila were all over the news. She stated that while she was growing up in the Latinx culture, she was very affectionate with all her friends. And then the link-up stories made her so uncomfortable that till now she has been hyper-analyzing every connection she ever had with a girl because she doesn't want them to think that she is looking at them that way.

