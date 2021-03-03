Lee Hyunjoo And Her Family To Be Sued By DSP Media For Bullying Allegations; Read Details

On March 3, 2021, DSP Media released a statement announcing legal action against the former APRIL's Hyunjoo and her family and friends over their recent allegations that Hyunjoo had been bullied by the other APRIL members, reported Soompi. On February 28, 2021, someone who identified himself as Hyunjoo’s younger brother penned a long post alleging that his sister had been bullied by the other members. Another person claiming to be close to Hyunjoo and her former classmate has made similar allegations against the company.

DSP Media responds to APRIL's Hyunjoo's bullying allegations

However, DSP Media has denied all the allegations of bullying and has now announced legal action against Hyunjoo's family and friends who made the allegations on the internet. The agency called the allegations ‘one-sided claims’ in their statement. They stated that the person claiming to be Hyujoo’s brother was ‘determined’ that the situation could ‘no longer be resolved through dialogue’.

On March 3, 2021, Hyunjoo's brother penned a second post on Nate web portal criticising DSP Media’s earlier response in regard to the allegations. The person revealed that Lee Hyunjoo had visited the agency several times before her debut but she was bullied because she wanted to leave the group. He stated that Hyunjoo had ‘caused difficulties’ for the group because of her physical and mental health. The accuser added that the agency had been ignorant about Hyunjoo’s reports about bullying and continued to convince her to remain in the group. Adding to the post, he also revealed that once Hyunjoo had ‘collapsed during her work’, but the staff and other group members ‘didn’t take her to the hospital right away’, and that she was forced to find the treatment by visiting the hospital by herself.

Addressing her departure from the group, he said that the agency has given her a final warning to either participate in the Tinkerbell promotions, despite her poor health, or she may leave the group. He also penned about the agency’s claims about the tumbler and the shoes. He said that the personal items are ‘clearly marked’ as Hyunjoo’s and that the other members of the group used them ‘without permission’. He concluded that he will be attaching his sister’s hospital documents as evidence and that he wanted the agency and other group members to apologise to Hyunjoo and reflect on their actions.

Well, this isn't the first time that k-pop bullying has been reported. Earlier, Soojin from a girl group called (G)I-DLE, had issued a clarification statement, when a woman accused her of bullying her classmates when she was younger. Popular singer HyunA, too, had been accused by an anonymous person on the internet for violence and bullying at school.

