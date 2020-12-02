Ji Chang Wook Is All Set To Star In A New Netflix Series Based On Webtoon "Annarasumanara"

Ji Chang Wook is all set to appear in a new drama series once again. The actor over the years has been a part of a number of notable series and this time Ji Chang Wook is making his way to Netflix. He will be seen in a webtoon based series named Annarasumanara. According to reports from Soompi, Ji Chang Wook will be playing the protagonist of the series named Lee Eul.

As per the webtoon, Lee Eul is a mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned theme park. He is infamous in the webtoon for creating rumours about himself. Upon encountering a person, he often asks them if they believe in magic. Thus the character has a number of rumours about him which people in the comic find quite creepy. The above-mentioned news portal also claimed that series Annarasumanara is one of many projects Ji Chang Wook has been signed for. Thus the actor may soon appear in the Netflix series as the protagonist and bring the character of Lee Eul to life with his brilliant performance and acting skills.

The webtoon was created by Ha ll Kwon and was serialized on Naver Webtoon in 2010. The webtoon despite having Lee Eul as the main protagonist also focuses on another character who is a failed magician. A girl in the series is the failed magician who is deeply hurt after her chance of being a great magician is shattered. However, she still hopes of being a great magician and thus thrives for it. She encounters Lee during one of her outings. The story picks pace after their meeting and things began to get quite interesting between the two characters.

The series Annarasumanara is all set to be directed by renowned director Kim Sung Yoon. The director has won a number of accolades for his previous work in dramas like Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class and many more. On the work front, Ji Chang Wook was last seen with Kim Yoo Jung in Backstreet Rookie. He will further be seen in Lovestruck in the City opposite Kim Ji Won which will start this month. Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wok’s work in Melting Me Softly has been creating a tremendous buzz.

