Lee Min Ho Talks About His Role In 'Pachinko' & The Motivation Behind His YouTube Channel

South Korean actor Lee Min Ho recently in an interview with GQ opened up about his audition for his upcoming show Pachinko on Apple TV+. He also talked about his plans on working on his YouTube channel. Read further to know more about Lee Min Ho's YouTube channel and his show Pachinko.

Lee Min Ho's YouTube channel

Lee Min Ho, while talking to GQ, opened up about his YouTube channel. He started the interview by talking about Leeminho films and how he has decided on plum blossom theme for the channel. He also revealed that he has picked the background music for his videos. He further added that he does 70-80 per cent of the editing as he enjoys working independently.

Lee Min Ho's Pachinko

Lee Min Ho recently featured in GQ Korea and while talking to the magazine opened up about his upcoming show on Apple TV+, Pachinko. He went on to talk about his role in the show and the character he will be playing. Lee Min Ho will be playing the character of Hansu. The show is based on Min Jin Lee's novel which focuses on four generations of Korean immigrant family through Japan, Korea and the United States. Lee Min Ho's character Hansu is a Korean man who gets adopted by a rich family. The family stays in Japan. Later on, Hansu falls in love with a woman called Sunja. The character of Sunja will be played by Kim Min Ha.

The actor then opened up on his auditions and how long did it take for him to get the role offered. He said that the audition took place 10 years ago and a lot has changed since then. He wanted to play the role and for the audition, he was nervous but was very well prepared. He is happy that he secured the role.

He further talked about his image and how he wishes to change it from Knight in shining armour to Empire in shining armour. He was quoted saying, “If the knight in shining armour is my representative image, (then actually) I should keep going until I become the emperor in shining armour." The Boys Over Flower fame further added that he wanted to stop pursuing the image after reaching the peak, and he thought it was over after The King: Eternal Monarch. He wanted to bring a change in his image after this series. He further added that when he joined the show Pachinko, his determination to change his image became strong and that is also the motivation behind his YouTube channel, Leeminho Films.

