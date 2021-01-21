What Time Does 'Busted!' Season 3 Release On Netflix? All About The South Korean Series

Busted! Season 3 is a South Korean TV show that airs on Netflix. The show stars Yoo Jae-suk, Ahn Jae-Wook, Kim Jong-min, Lee Kwang-soo, Park Min-young, Oh Se-hun, Kim Se-Jeong and Lee Seung-gi. The first season of Busted! premiered on May 4, 2018.

The Netflix original is co-produced by SangSang, which is a Korean production company behind shows like X-Man, Running Man, and Family Outing. Busted! is actually Netflix's first original show with an all-Korean cast. The first season has 10 episodes that aired from May 4 to June 1, 2018. It was followed by the second season of the show that aired on November 8, 2019, showcasing 10 episodes all at once. The third and the last season is scheduled to premiere on January 22, 2021. Read on to know about the Busted! season 3 release time on Netflix?

What time does Busted! season 3 release on Netflix?

Busted! season 3 release date is scheduled for January 22, 2021. Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. This means that the Busted season 3 release time can be expected to be the same i.e. at midnight of Friday, January 22. Indian subscribers can stream Busted! season 3 on Netflix on Friday, January 22 from 01.30 pm.

The British audience can watch Busted! series from 8 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 pm onwards. As per Eastern Time, Busted! season 3 will be available to watch from 3 am on January 22. One can also turn on the notification to get an update about Busted! season 3 on Netflix. In South Korea, the show can be seen from 5 pm on January 22.

Busted! season 3 series

Busted! season 3 on Netflix will follow the detectives searching for the "potential criminal" which is also the theme of this season. Actor Lee Kwang-soo would be returning for the season 3 on the show. The filming of the season 3 had started from April 2020 and ended on early June 2020. Take a look at the Instagram post shared on the show's official account.

