Lee Min Ho To Join Lee Seung Gi For A Surprise Collaboration? See Video Here

Lee Min Ho and Lee Seung Gi shared a video call recently and their fans were quite excited. A small part of their video call was shared on Lee Min Ho’s Instagram page. In the short video, both the artists spoke of a possible collaboration. The stars revealed that they will be dropping a surprise on 6 January which got fans excited. The video shared by Lee Min Ho has garnered over 6 million views at the time of this writing. Fans of both the actors have shown keen interest in knowing more about the upcoming surprise the artists' hinted at.

Lee Min Ho Joined Lee Seung Gi for a surprise collaboration?

The Conversation

The FaceTime call began with Lee Min Ho dialling Seung Gi. The actor picks up the call and is surprised to receive a call from Lee Min Ho. The two artists' humbly greet each other and speak highly of each other’s work. Lee Seung Gi speaks about the amazing work Lee Min Ho has been doing on his Youtube channel and praises him. In return, Lee Min Ho thanks him for his kind words and says that he too has been listening to Lee Seung Gi’s new album. He says he was very impressed with his work and he cannot wait to meet up with him for a work chat. Thus, the stars simply leave the audience with a few hints as to what their possible collaboration could be. According to IBTimes, it is speculated that the K drama stars will be collaborating on Youtube for something special to be revealed only on 6 January.

The call continues after a short interruption from Lee Min Ho’s mother, following which the artist continues to speak about the work chat they hinted at. Lee Seung Gi says that he is interested in working with Lee Min Ho and was looking forward to it. Lee Min agrees with him and says that until they meet, he will be listening to the album dropped recently by Seung Gi. Thus the artists share a good conversation and leave fans in anticipation for their collaboration to be announced soon.

