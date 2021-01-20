Kim So Hyun Becomes The Youngest South Korean Actress To Cross 10M Followers On Instagram

Kim So Hyun is one of the most popular emerging actors in South Korea. Even though she is only 21 years old, she has a lot of experience in the world of acting, having worked extensively as a child actor. Kim is known for the numerous roles that she has played on screen which have earned her a lot of popularity within South Korea and outside the country as well. The fact is visible in the kind of following that she has obtained on social media, especially on Instagram. Have a look at the record that she has broken owing to her following on social media.

Kim So Hyun breaks record on social media

Along with other records that are likely to have broken by Kim on the back of her acting career, she has also broken the record to become the youngest actress to gain 10 million followers on Instagram. She has remained consistently active on social media, keeping her fans and followers informed about the events in her personal and professional life. She has posted several photos that show her in different looks and is known to be interactive with her followers as well. That has consequently resulted in her gaining a large number of followers on her Instagram.

Kim So Hyun’s Instagram sees the actress posting if not daily, then at least once or twice a week. Many of the photos that she posts is that of her pet dog, along with many of her own candid pictures as well. While she may not be as active as many of the ‘social media influencers’, her posts have been enough to gain a large number of followers. Her acting skills and her success in South Korean films have resulted in the rapid increase in her following.

She started her acting career by appearing in the television show Drama City, and was soon seen in other shows as well. She eventually started working in South Korean films and performed in films like Man of Vendetta, Sin of a Family, I Am the King, The Last Princess and many more. She was last seen in the television show The Tale of Nokdu.

