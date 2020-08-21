Lee Min Ho's Latest Post Raises A Matter Of Concern, Fans Wonder If He’s ‘crying’

South Korean actor, Lee Min-Ho is quite active on Instagram. Recently, the actor shared a series of photographs on his Instagram handle which posed a huge matter of concern. Lee Min-Ho appeared to be extremely sad in the photographs due to which fans wondered about his well-being.

The three photographs shared by the South Korean actor were captured at a seashore. In the first photograph, Lee Min Ho covered his face with his hand. Further, he appears to be seated near the seashore. Fans found the first photograph to be rather confusing. It is difficult for one to decipher whether the Boys Over Flowers actor is smiling or crying in the photograph.

In the second photograph, the actor pulled his mask down. He makes a grumpy expression in this picture. On the other hand, the third photograph featured a back-profile of the actor. Lee Min-Ho can be seen walking at the seashore in this photograph. Check out Lee Min-Ho’s Instagram post here:

Fan Reactions:

Several fans expressed their concern for the actor by liking and commenting on Lee Min Ho’s photos. Many of them took to Twitter and reacted to the actor's photos. While some tried to decipher his expressions in the first photograph, some asked him why he was crying. You can check out some of the reactions here:

what happened ??? why are you crying — ptrccrlnsnchz1973 (@Patrici09677614) August 20, 2020

❤️❤️❤️Hey! He doesn't seem happy ... not at all! He seems to be crying ... Even in the most personal moments is he left alone? It's a person! I'm really speechless ... not even for me that I'm commenting on these photos !!!❤️❤️❤️ — Silvia Rainero (@sibele_silvia) August 20, 2020

LEE MIN HO IG UPDATE!! yass! 😭♥️



omg,, both #LeeMinho & the sunset looked soo beautiful!! what a perfect combo! 🥰

these are such an instant moodbooster. WE ARE BLESSED! ✨ pic.twitter.com/A0EKYoLw2K — L⛅ (@caramelhershey) August 20, 2020

I don't know what others sees but I see him laughing with that lovely laugh he have — EKHYS:)(:🇦🇷🇹🇷 (@AnythingxU) August 20, 2020

i don't think that he's sad..? 😁 he laughed & covered with his hand 😅 — L⛅ (@caramelhershey) August 21, 2020

Lee Min Ho's Instagram:

Legend of the Blue Sea actor, Lee Min Ho has been quite active on Instagram lately. He also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. He has about 19.1 million followers on Instagram.

Recently the actor shared an Instagram post wherein he appears to be on a shopping spree. He captioned the first post as, “I have to buy a jacket of this color, really handsome”. On the other hand, he captioned the second post as, “Many handsome, basic me”. You can check out his Instagram posts here:

