Liam Payne's 'Live Forever' Has Got A Unique Groove To It And Its Got Fans Going Gaga

Liam Payne recently released his debut album LP1, which was one of the most awaited albums of the year. There were also speculations about the singer talking about a reunite of the band One Direction. Fans believe that LP1 is more of a party album and has songs which can make you groove even when you do not want to. Apart from it, he recently released a music video of his song, Live Forever, the song has received great response from fans within one week of the video release. It has over 1.6 million views on YouTube. Get Low singer also sang the song in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while he was singing on the show the audience was singing the song with Liam. That proves how much fans loved the song Live Forever.

Liam Payne on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Liam Payne talked about his friend Post Malone and about his message on Instagram. Furthermore, the singer was seen playing a game where he had to guess random songs on the show. Liam Payne also posted a video of his performance on the show. Take a look at his phenomenal performance on the show.

Watch Liam Payne compete to guess random songs on #FallonTonight https://t.co/7Etvq5cWFB pic.twitter.com/Dchx1tUvbc — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 18, 2019

