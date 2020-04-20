Liam Payne Reveals Louis Tomlinson 'told Him Off' For Disclosing 1D's Reunion Plans

One of the most iconic boy-bands that enjoys a massive fandom across the world, One Direction will soon be celebrating its 10th anniversary on July 23, 2020. However, one of the band members and the Strip That Down singer Liam Payne spilled the beans about One Direction's reunion plans yet again with his Midnight collaborator, Alesso. However, this time around, his former band member, Louis Tomlinson told Payne off for revealing too much about the band's reunion plans.

Louis Tomlinson confronted Liam Payne for giving away too much information

Ever since Liam Payne confirmed that One Direction is all set to reunite for celebrating their 10th anniversary in an interview with a daily, their fans, widely referred to as One Directioners, cannot wait to see all the boys reunite after almost 5 years. Although it is highly unlikely of the Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik to join them for their 10th-anniversary celebration, according to Liam Payne, the rest of the band members including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan alongside Payne will virtually reunite, owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, recently Liam Payne opened up about being told off by his former band member, Louis Tomlinson for revealing too much about their reunion.

Liam Payne went live with Alesso on Instagram, wherein he spoke about Tomlinson confronting him for giving away a lot of details regarding One Direction's reunion. The Get Low singer stated that Tomlinson told him off for revealing a few their plans the other day. Check out the video clip from Liam Payne's live session with Alesso below:

🎥@LiamPayne talking about getting told off by @Louis_Tomlinson in the group chat for revealing too much about the One Direction reunion - via IG Live 19/4 pic.twitter.com/7rpK3eZBrN — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 19, 2020

