Louis Tomlinson's Fans Call His Son Freddie 'Mini Louis' On Seeing Briana Jungwirth's Post

Louis Tomlinson's music videos have made a special place in the hearts of many fans. But fans have lately been more keen on Tomlinson's son, Freddie Tomlinson. Recently, personal stylist and Freddie's mother, Briana Jungwirth took to her social media handle to share a picture of their son, Freddie Tomlinson. Here is a picture of Freddie Tomlinson who fans have now named as, 'Mini Louis'. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Louis Tomlinson's son looks like exactly him in this photo; fans cannot believe

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie Tomlinson is named as 'Louis twin'. Fans cannot seem to get their eyes off the adorable four-year-old. On 16th April, Briana Jungwirth took to her gram in order to share a post of Freddie. The baby boy had a big smile on his face as he appears in the pic with his mother. Louis Tomlinson's fans went into a frenzy seeing the photo and added many comments to the post. Fans have adored Louis Tomlinson's son and have spoken about the temporary anchor tattoo on Freddie’s arm. The tattoo is very much like the one Harry Styles has on the exact same spot.

Louis Tomlinson has many photos of him and son, Freddie Tomlinson on his Instagram profile. The young singer found out about Briana's pregnancy when he was just 23. The news of her pregnancy broke out in 2015 and fans can't help but wonder how fast Freddie has grown.

