One Direction Fans Get Exited After Liam Payne Hints At Reunion

What’s Viral

One of the members of the former boy band, Liam Payne, in an interview with an international media outlet, has now hinted at a reunion, fans get excited.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
One Direction

One Direction fans have been hoping for a reunion of the beloved five boys ever since they split up to pursue individual careers. One of the members of the former boy band, Liam Payne, in an interview with an international media outlet, has now hinted at a reunion. The singer reportedly revealed that he is contact with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the ten years of the band. 

'I've been waiting for them'

Soon after Liam’s interview, One Direction fans couldn’t keep calm. #OneDirection2020 became a trending hashtag on Twitter and fans worldwide got excited about the possible Zoom group conference of the band. However, there is no official confirmation from the other members as of yet, Harry Styles did reportedly say that the gesture would bring immense joy to the fans. 

READ: Good News: Here Are Some Stories That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

READ: Colombian Police Hold Zumba Classes In Residential Locality Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

READ: 'Mr Smith Had Four Daughters' Puzzle: Here Is The Detailed Answer

READ: Legendary Nob Yoshigahara's Mathematical Puzzle: Here Is How To Solve It

READ: Video Of Strange-looking Creature Breaks Internet, Netizens Link It With Marvel's Venom

(Image source: flickerhialler/Twitter)
 

 

 

