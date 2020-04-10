One Direction Fans Get Exited After Liam Payne Hints At Reunion

One Direction fans have been hoping for a reunion of the beloved five boys ever since they split up to pursue individual careers. One of the members of the former boy band, Liam Payne, in an interview with an international media outlet, has now hinted at a reunion. The singer reportedly revealed that he is contact with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson about plans to mark the ten years of the band.

'I've been waiting for them'

Soon after Liam’s interview, One Direction fans couldn’t keep calm. #OneDirection2020 became a trending hashtag on Twitter and fans worldwide got excited about the possible Zoom group conference of the band. However, there is no official confirmation from the other members as of yet, Harry Styles did reportedly say that the gesture would bring immense joy to the fans.

Directioners when Liam said they’re doing something special for the 10th year anniversary.#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/YokrxSAflU — 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (@nsijwjsns) April 10, 2020

i've been waiting for them more than 5 years..#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/FPBm7dnIIk — ayyak (@c0ffeetiramisu) April 10, 2020

comeback or not, this reunion means a lot to me. It's gonna be huge. I don't care if they want to end the hiatus or not all I want is to see them back together on one stage again. I want to relive the MEMORIES we made with them in those five YEARS #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/A0tybwOGA3 — 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡☆ (@hesgoldenvibes) April 10, 2020

as much as i’m so happy with solo Harry but before anything i'm a directioner, i grew up with one direction, they will never be just a phase for me and seeing them back together will make us feel alive again since 13th December 2015 #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/9N2Ep2GPqK — Ornella (@hsftheaven) April 10, 2020

me listening history and crying because like Louis said:

this is not the end, this is not the end#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/kg3iJovPUS — Cecíliaa (@Ceclia66255606) April 10, 2020

Directioners when they saw Liam's Interview saying about plans for 10th Anniversary of One Direction #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/JhR2KxVbcD — Directioner Forever FOLLOW LIMIT 3 Days (@VishnuBathla) April 10, 2020

AND WE DANCED ALL NIGHT TO THE BEST SONG EVER

WE KNEW EVERY LINE, NOW I CAN'T REMEMBER

HOW IT GOES BUT I KNOW THAT I WON'T FORGET HER

'CAUSE WE DANCED ALL NIGHT TO THE BEST SONG EVER#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/6oFDXVQOwN — Harpreet (@Harpreet0901) April 10, 2020

Me explaining to my mom why she needs to set up a savings account for a one direction concert that may or may not happen. #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/FfMTxWqA7W — Lisa🦋 (@styles_vol6) April 10, 2020

Liam: “me and the boys have been speaking” #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/xgiBn3bSZf — stream fineline,walls and heartbreak weather ◟̽◞̽ (@tpwkdaisy) April 10, 2020

YOU CAN CALL ME WHEN YOUR LONELY. WHEN YOU CANT SLEEP. I’LL BE YOUR TEMPORARY FIX #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/nGghoT3Ime — Lauren ♡ (@_fallingstyles_) April 10, 2020

my friend: what is your favorite one direction song?



me: #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/XID04GOeoZ — ashley (@bassetavery) April 10, 2020

(Image source: flickerhialler/Twitter)



