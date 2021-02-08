Lil Nas X Promotes His Single 'Call Me By Your Name' In A Unique Way; Watch Video

Lil Nas X recently shared a snippet of his much anticipated single Call Me By Your Name in a Super Bowl ad for Logitech. He has been promoting the release in a unique way. He posted some mirror selfies of him wearing a realistic pair of prosthetic breasts. His post created a storm on the internet. Read ahead to know more.

Lil Nas X's photos

Ahead of his song’s release, Lil Nas X took to Twitter and shared the mirror selfie. Along with his post, he wrote that he decided to opt for this look since he was bored. He asked his fans about their opinion on his new look. Fans commented on his post in large numbers and created a buzz on Twitter.

got bored so i bought titties.

what u guys think? pic.twitter.com/dgvVWdpK23 — nope (@LilNasX) February 7, 2021

Lil Nas X's video

Later, on Instagram, he posted a TikTok video with the screenshot of his tweet attached at the top. He appeared in the video making some shocking faces at first. Then, he opened his jacket to reveal the pair of prosthetic breasts under his t-shirt and danced on his new song. The singer seems to enjoy some social media shenanigans. Take a look at the post and the comments from his fans and followers.

The 60-second Logitech commercial shared on his feed saw him along with environmentalist Leah Thomas, illustrator Mercedes Bazan, streamer Meg Kaylee and several others. The video went on as he narrated and the song played in the background. The song is yet to receive a release date.

Lil Nas X's music

Lil Nas X rose to prominence with the release of his country rap single named Old Town Road. The song achieved viral popularity on TikTok in early 2019 and later climbed the international music charts. The song spent nineteen weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Several remixes of the song were also released.

Later, he released his debut EP, titled 7, which spawned two further singlesâ named Panini and Rodeo. He was the most-nominated male artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He has received several awards for his performances. Nas X is the first and only openly LGBTQ artist to win a Country Music Association award.

