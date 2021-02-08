Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Slams ESPN For Trolling Chiefs Superstar After Super Bowl Loss

While Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are basking in on their win, Patrick Mahomes cut a dejected figure after his side Kansas City Chiefs failed in their Super Bowl defence. The defending champions were no match for the eventual Super Bowl 2021 winners, who clinched a comfortable 31-9 win at the Raymond James Stadium. Mahomes particularly had a night to forget, as he lost his first playoff game since the 2018 loss to the New England Patriots.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021: Bruce Arians Drenched In BLUE Gatorade After Thumping Win Over Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes fiancee hits out ESPN, lauds Chiefs superstar

After the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss on Sunday, leading sports publication ESPN to Twitter to post an image of Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old looked dejected and devastated with Bucs leading 31-9 with 13:32 to play, as Bucs had almost confirmed their victory. Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews, however, hit back at the Patrick Mahomes ESPN tweet, sarcastically suggesting that she loved the response from ESPN and the support it gave to one of the leading players in the NFL. Matthews also hit out at a similar tweet by Sportscenter, showcasing her support for her husband.

Also Read: Tom Brady Wins Unprecedented 7th Super Bowl, More Than Any NFL Franchise

Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league...

🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽yyyy https://t.co/N2d6kewxvp — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Britanny Matthews also commented on quite a occasions during the game, even giving a shoutout to the fan who ran onto the field, After the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs were confirmed as Super Bowl 2021 winners, the 25-year-old paid tribute to her fiancee, writing, "Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I'm always and forever proud of him in everything he does! Now let's have a baby'. The couple, who met in high school, started dating in the 10th grade and are expecting their first child together. Mahomes had popped the question after Chiefs' Super Bowl win last season, where he lifted the MVP.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021 Result: NBA, NFL Stars Celebrate Tom Brady And The Bucs For Historic Win

Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does! 🙏🏼❤️

Now let’s have a baby🤣 — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) February 8, 2021

Patrick Mahomes had a night to forget as he battled a toe injury and played without two starting offensive tackles. The 25-year-old ended the game 26 for 49 passing and 270 yards with two interceptions, with several of his passes being dropped in what was the first double-digit defeat in his career. The game was also his first playoff loss since the defeat to Tom Brady and New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship game.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021 Result: Tom Brady-led Bucs Romp Past Chiefs 31-9 To Become NFL Champions

(Image Courtesy: Brittany Matthews Twitter)