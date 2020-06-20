Who Is Lil Wayne's New Girlfriend? See Who He Is Currently Dating & Other Details

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr popularly known as Lil Wayne, is a popular American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor. The rapper broke off his engagement with plus-size model and body positivity activist La’Tecia Thomas in early 2020. Now, it seems like the rapper already has a new girlfriend. Here is everything you need to know about Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend.

ALSO READ | As Bigg Boss Tamil's Vanitha Vijayakumar is all set to marry, take a look at her net worth

Who is Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend?

The 37-year-old rapper, Lil Wayne is now dating plus-size model Denise Bidot, as the couple made their relationship official when Denise Bidot posted an Instagram story on June 15, 2020. In the story, Denise posted there were three photo booth style portraits of the new couple. She also added a text saying claiming, that in the middle of the madness of these times, something special had happened to her.

Image Credit: Denise Bidot (Instagram)

The couple has yet to discuss their relationship in a public capacity. However, a media portal reported, that they had first laid eyes on each other in a fashion show that happened in Miami in 2019. Lil Wayne got engaged to his ex-girlfriend La'Tecia in October of 2019 and the ex-couple remained inseparable for a few months that followed their engagement. However, the engagement didn't last long and La'Tecia was spotted without her engagement ring in early 2020, by an entertainment channel.

ALSO READ | 'Your Honor' cast's Net Worth is proof that they are talented 'beyond reasonable doubt'

Who is Denise Bidot?

Denise Bidot is a 34-year-old American plus-size model. She is an outspoken body-positivity activist ad a devoted campaigner. In 2016 Denis Bidot started a campaign There Is No Wrong Way To Be a Woman, which was a lifestyle movement. The movement called for woman across all walks of life to come together and celebrate their beauty.

As a model, Denise Bidot has walked the stage for international brands like Forever 21, Nordstrom, Target, Old Navy, etc. Lil Wayne’s girlfriend has also landed roles on popular programs like The Tyra Banks Show, The Real and Curvy Girls. Denis has also appeared in the critically acclaimed documentary called Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image.

ALSO READ | Fortnite net worth: How much does Battle Royale franchise earns?

Denise Bidot's net worth

According to the reports of a popular entertainment portal, Denise Bidot’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million. Her primary source of income is her modelling career. However, Denise also earns her wealth from her acting projects and television appearances.

ALSO READ | 'Penguin' cast: From Keerthy Suresh to Linga, here's the surprising net worth of the cast

Denise Bidot's Instagram

Denise Bidot has over 600,000 followers on her Instagram handle. It is known from her Instagram bio that she currently lives in Los Angeles. Here are some of the best posts from Denise Bidot’s Instagram.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.