Lil Wayne Faces Charges Of Gun Possession On Private Plane, Hearing On December 11

The American rapper Lil Wayne was charged with a gun offence on Tuesday in Florida and can face up to 10 years in prison. Lil was found carrying a gun when his luggage was searched after he landed in Miami in his private plane. The Associated Press News reported that the initial court date on the weapons charge is set for December 11, 2020, in Miami Federal court.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Lil Wayne charged with gun possession

According to a report in the media portal, rapper Lil Wayne was possessing a gun and ammunition on December 23 of 2019. Reportedly, the rapper possessed a gun and ammunition despite knowing he had the previous felony on his record which prohibits him from carrying a firearm. According to the media portal, the authorities said that once his luggage was searched upon arriving in Miami on a private plane, the rapper acknowledged owning the gold-plated handgun.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Lil Wayne's federal charges

According to the reports in the media portal, Lil told the investigators that the gun was a Father’s Day gift. The rapper is being represented by attorney Howard Srebnick who in an email told AP News that there are legal questions about whether mere possession of a weapon by a felon not judged to be dangerous fits the definition of a crime. Reportedly, Srebnick told the portal that “Carter is charged with possessing a gold plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane”, and further clarified that there is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it.

According to a report in the media portal, Srebnick said, “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person”. Reportedly, the investigators also reported finding suspected illegal drugs in the luggage of the rapper. However, he has not been charged with a drug offence.

Lil Wayne controversy of being a felon

Lil Wayne has gotten into trouble again because more than a decade ago, he was convicted for possession of a gun. He was sentenced to eight months in prison. Under the federal law of America, convicted felons are barred from owning firearms, which Lil Wayne was recently found within Miami.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.