Lil Wayne Net Worth Proves That The Rapper Truly Has ‘Money On His Mind’; Details Here

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. a.k.a Lil Wayne is one of the most famous American rappers. Lil Wayne has collaborated with several famous artists in the span of his career. Some of these artists include Drake, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and several others. While the singer has been nominated for several awards, he has also secured several. Are you wondering, “How rich is Lil Wayne”? Here is everything you need to know Lil Wayne net worth.

What is Lil Wayne's net worth in 2020?

As of 2020, Lil Wayne's net worth is estimated to be $150 million i.e. Rs. 10,973,625,000, according to a report by celebritynetworth.com.

Lil Wayne's possessions:

Lil Wayne reportedly stays in a 23,760-square-foot property, according to a report by awakenthegreatnesswithin.com. Further, the rapper’s property also houses an elevator, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen as well as a theatre. It is interesting to note that he also owns several luxury cars.

He reportedly owns a Porsche Boxster, Maybach 62, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bugatti Veyron, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Aston Martin V12 Vanquish, Bentley Mulsanne, Cadillac CTS, Campagna T-Rex, and Maybach Landaulet. In addition to this, Lil Wayne also owns a yacht and a private jet.

On the work front:

The singer and rapper Lil Wayne composed his first rap when he was just 8 years old. When he first started out his career, Wayne was a part of a music group called Hot Boys. Wayne became quite popular after he joined the Hot Boys music group. The rapper is well known for his Carter album series. His famous songs include Open Letter, Can't be Broken, Famous and several others. Lil Wayne has also won several awards, some of which include the Billboard Music Award, Grammy Award, BMI Award and the like.

Lil Wayne's Instagram:

The American singer and rapper, Lil Wayne is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a massive fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Lil Wayne has about 12.6 million followers on Instagram. Lil Wayne actively promotes his work on Instagram. Recently, the singer took to Instagram to promote his latest song Big Worm.

He captioned the Instagram post as, “Tomorrow Night!!!! 12am EST/9pm PST 🤙🏾 @revolttv #BigWorm”. You can check out Lil Wayne’s Instagram post here:

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

