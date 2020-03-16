Here Are Singing Reality Television Shows Hosted By Aditya Narayan; Check Out

Aditya Narayan started his career as a child artist at a young age. The singer is known for his hosting and singing skills in Bollywood. He was recently seen in the song Goa Beach alongside Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Aditya has also hosted many singing shows throughout his career that show his love for music. Take a look at singing shows hosted by Aditya Narayan.

ALSO READ | Aditya Narayan To Take A Break From Indian TV Post His Successful Run As Indian Idol Host?

Singing shows hosted by Aditya Narayan

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the popular singing reality shows. He started hosting the Zee TV show in 2007. Since then, he has not only hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa but also Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs which is another version of the same show. Aditya has hosted three seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs till date.

ALSO READ | Aditya Narayan And His Father Udit Narayan Share A Close Bond And These Pics Are Proof

Indian Idol

Aditya Narayan started hosting Indian Idol in the year 2019. There were also speculation about Neha Kakkar and Aditya's relationship on the show. Aditya loved hosting the show and there are also rumours that he will be hosting the upcoming season of Indian Idol.

Indian Idol Can't wait Neha Aditya Ki Shaadi Don’t miss tonight’s episode of Indian Idol

NehAditya Ki Shaadi pic.twitter.com/Hql7tuIpbU — PAYAL (@SHARMAPAYAL31) February 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Udit Narayan Wants Aditya Narayan To Marry Neha Kakkar After Indian Idol 'gimmick'

Rising Star

Rising Star is another popular singing reality show. Aditya Narayan hosted the show in the third season where he replaced Ravi Dubey. As per reports, Aditya might also host the upcoming season of Rising Star.

Shankar Mahadevan Neeti Mohan Diljit Dosanjh super judgement rising star and state anchor Aditya Narayan 😍🎶🎼 best of luck guys 🎼🎶🎼 pic.twitter.com/mZyfwL4dJ3 — SAURAV Ji (@SAURAVJi2) March 10, 2019

ALSO READ | Aditya Narayan's Songs That Are A Must-add To Your Music Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.