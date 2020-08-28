One Direction Star Liam Payne Sparks Engagement Rumours As Girlfriend Sports Massive Ring

'One Direction' star Liam Payne is reportedly engaged. The British singer has finally popped the question to his girlfriend Maya Henry. The pair was recently spotted grabbing dinner in London and that’s when Maya was spotted wearing a massive engagement ring.

Liam Payne engaged to girlfriend Maya Henry

'One Direction' fans are buzzing with the news of Liam Payne’s engagement. The 'One Direction' band member has been dating model Maya Henry for last two years. Even though the couple has been spotted out together many times, they kept things low-key.

Hence their engagement news also came as a surprise. According to a report by MailOnline, Liam Payne popped the question to Maya Henry during a big proposal amidst the lockdown. Even though the couple chose to keep things under wraps, their recent dinner outing broke the news.

According to a media portal’s report, Liam Payne and Maya Henry were spotted grabbing dinner at London’s Novikov restaurant on Thursday night. That’s when paparazzi spotted Maya sporting the massive diamond ring. Furthermore, the report states that Maya’s engagement ring costs a whopping £3 million. The engagement ring’s price tag itself is creating headlines.

During their dinner date, the now engaged couple look dapper as they stepped out of the restaurant. Maya chose to don a black slip dress, with a leather jacket, and a pair of black high heels. Whereas Liam chose to sport a golden-yellow shirt with black pants and a pair of brown Chelsea boots. Take a look at their pictures here.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s engagement news came as a surprise to many fans also because a few months ago it was reported that the two have parted ways. The reports of their spilt started circulating back in February. But the pair was spotted attending the Black Lives Matter protests together in London. This move put all the rumours to rest.

The Daily Mail also quoted a source close to the couple when the rumour about their split was swirling around. The report stated that Maya and Liam were a couple and were happy together. They both took some much needed time off social media. But even though they took a break from the spotlight they are busy enjoying each other’s company.

