Little Mix Reveals That They Will Be Releasing Their Upcoming Music As A Trio; Read More

Singer Jesy Nelson took the music and entertainment industry by a storm when she revealed that she was leaving the popular all-girl band, Little Mix. However, Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently revealed that Little Mix will now continue releasing new music with the remaining three singers. During a recent interview, Pinnock went on to reveal details about the three-member band.

During an interview with The Sun‘s Bizarre column, the band revealed that new music from the remaining trio, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, would be on its way soon. Pinnock also added that they are working on something really exciting which is all set to be out this spring. She also said that she can’t wait for fans and viewers to hear it.

Little Mix’s much-acclaimed song ‘Sweet Melody’ is currently at the top of the UK singles chart. Their first song released since Jesy Nelson’s departure. The trio also went on to share their excitement by taking to their Twitter handle and thanking everyone for their support.

The post read as, “Sweet Melody is NUMBER ONE 🔥🔥🔥Thank you, everyone, who’s supported the song this week 🖤. WE LOVE YOU ALL”. Take a look.

Talking about the same, Perrie Edwards revealed that this number one is so special because fans really fought for it. She said that they have been downloading and streaming all week and they totally love that. Edwards also said that as a song, ‘Sweet Melody’ has built and built over the last few months, so it’s great for it finally to be that position.

Apart from them, Jade Thirlwall also went on to reveal that the song is also special because it’s their first number one as a trio. She said that starting off 2021 with a No 1 is “amazing”.

Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix

Jesy Nelson revealed, in an emotional Instagram post, her decision to leave the band after nine long years. She reported that her mental health has recently begun to be impaired by being in the band and she is unable to live up to its expectation. She also said, “So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.” She also went on to thank all the fans of Little Mix in her message. Take a look at Jesy Nelson's Instagram post below.

