Little Mix's 2021 Tour Confirmed With Three Members After Jesy Nelson's Shocking Exit

Jesy Nelson took the entertainment and music industry by storm when she announced yesterday that she was leaving the popular all-girl band. She talked about her decision in an emotional Instagram post. However, the remaining three Little mix members have confirmed that their 2021 tour will be happening even though the 29-year-old has left the band. Here is a look at what Little Mix members had to say about Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix and Little Mix's 2021 tour.

Little Mix's 2021 tour

The all-girl band took to their official Instagram handle and shared that Little Mix’s 2021 tour will go ahead with the three remaining members, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne. Little Mix shared a throwback picture of the band and talked about their decision in a long heartfelt caption. The remaining three ladies in the band mentioned that it is an incredibly sad time for all of them after Jesy Nelson announced her decision to quit the band.

However, they also shared that they are fully supportive of Jesy, and they understand that it is essential that what she is doing with her is right for her mental health and well being.

Talking about Little Mix’s 2021 tour, the band said that they are still very much enjoying the journey of Little Mix and the three of them are not ready for it to be over yet. They concluded by saying, “We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.” Here is a look at Little Mix’s Instagram post.

Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix

Jesy Nelson announced her decision to leave the band after nine long years in an emotional Instagram post. She mentioned that being in the band has recently started to affect her mental health and she is not able to live up to the expectations. She said, “So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.” She also thanked all the fans of Little Mix in her message. Here is a look at Jesy Nelson's Instagram post.

Jesy Nelson's Instagram

