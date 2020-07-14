Lizzo Opens Up About Anxiety Issues, Says Circular Breathing Help To Feel Better

American rapper Lizzo recently opened up about dealing with anxiety in an interview with a news portal. In the interview, the singer talked about how she deals with anxiety and what people should do to get a stable life. Read on to know more details about the story:

Lizzo opens up about anxiety issues

In the interview Lizzo, who is known for songs like Truth Hurts, Cuz I Love You, Exactly How I Feel, Good as Hell, and Water Me, spoke at length about dealing with anxiety. She also spoke about how Circular breathing helps her to deal with her issues and helps her to feel better. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said that sometimes she has negative thoughts and that it makes her 'feel like dying'.

The singer stated that she has learned to breathe when anxiety hits her. She also said that she understands the privilege of being able to practice circulate breathing. She mentioned it has helped her to manage her anxiety and that it feels better now. The artist also stated that crying helps her and that she also talks to a therapist until the “oppressive feeling” goes away.

She further added that there are people who have a chemical imbalance, so naturally, just breathing will not help their case. They will have to use external help to get rid of their symptoms, Lizzo said. She then added that psychological support and medication are definitely needed in these cases. She also gave emphasis on not 'keeping things to one’s own self', and asked her fans to talk to someone when needed.

Lizzo recently expressed her gratitude towards health care workers by donating dozens of sandwiches from a local shop in Chandler. On July 13, she provided over 70 meals to the workers at Dignity Health from Dilly's Deli, a local shop. The hospital then went on to release a statement in which it appreciated the help provided by the musician.

The statement read, “Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center’s emergency department today received 75 meals from Dilly’s Deli in Tempe, generously donated by superstar Lizzo. A Grammy-award winning artist and TIME Magazine’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year, Lizzo has been performing random acts of kindness by delivering food to frontline workers around the country.”

