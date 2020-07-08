Lizzo Calls Out Vacation Rental Owner Who Forced Her & Her Friends To Leave 3 Days Early

Recently, popular singer Lizzo opened up about being driven out of the vacation rental three days early by the owner. She also revealed how the man had alleged that she and her friends might "hurt" him. Here's more on this.

Lizzo calls out the man who forced her to leave the vacation rental

On Lizzo's Instagram, she put up two posts talking about how the owner of her vacation rental had forced them to leave three days earlier during their seven-days stay. Posting a video of her twerking, she also took a dig at him. Lizzo said, "This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police".

Lizzo continued in the caption that she knew the man was following her on social media and would see the posts. She let him know that you can’t stop these black girls’ shine. She also thanked the owner for forcing her to leave adding that the one they were staying at currently is better than his.

The singer also made another video where her friends also made an appearance. In the caption, she wrote, "Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason. (We all took the responsibility to get COVID tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks". She also posted a link to the COVID test centres throughout the country. Take a look:

In May 2020, during the Black Lives Protests, Lizzo opened up about encountering blatant racism. In a video on Instagram, she said that she has been trying to compose herself and was working on it. She added that racism is everywhere and those who do not see actually do not "want to see it". She also said, "Black people are tired. We are so tired".

Holding back tears, Lizzo continued that she was tired of putting herself at the dangers of police who do not value people like her. She also called out the white supremacists who are ordering the shooting of people. Lizzo also talked about racism being not just a political issue but something that ran "within the veins of this country [America]".

