Lizzo Says 'we're All Winners' In Her Speech After Bagging Award At BET Awards 2020; Watch

At Digital 2020 BET Awards for the Best Female R&B / Pop Artist, Lizzo, Beyoncé, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Kehlani and Summer Walker were nominated under the category. However, Lizzo managed to bag the award. The singer also gave an inspiring speech and addressed that all her fellow nominees saying "we're all winners".

Lizzo's inspiring speech on winning

In her winning speech at Digital 2020 BET Awards, Lizzo thanked BET and also her fellow nominees. She took Beyonce's name and thanked the singer for all that she has done for the 'Black culture'. She added that three years ago, she sat at the BET Awards but did not win anything. However, she still went home from the award function and felt like a winner.

Lizzo continued that this year she had the fortune of winning the award. However, she will always feel like a winner as long as one is winning in life, "that's the only trophy you need". Lizzo added they are all winners and hoped to "bigging up" the culture because that is what it is about.

The singer also shared her speech on her official Instagram account. She also added the caption, "I don’t believe in being the ‘best of’ in a category of superior talent. I only believe in being the best me. Thank you @betawards for including my story in your celebration of our culture. I am beyond humbled and can’t wait to drop more of my genre-flipping feel good music lol! Trust me... it’s on the way 😉". Take a look:

Last year at BET Awards, Lizzo delivered brilliant performance on her songs Good As Hell and Truth Hurts. She was also nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. But she lost the award to Cardi B.

She made a big breakthrough in 2019 with most of her songs topping the Billboard charts. She also received the most number of nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Lizzo is also a great advocator of body positivity. Recently, during an interview with a magazine, she talked about body dysmorphia and feeling comfortable in one's skin.

