Lizzo Slams 'body Positivity Movement', Asks 'Change Is Always Uncomfortable Right?'

On September 24, American rapper-singer, Lizzo, took to her Instagram and revealed that she is the 'first big black woman' on the cover of Vogue magazine. In an interview with the same, Lizzo criticised the 'body positivity movement' and said that it has been 'commercialised' and appropriated to the point where it's 'simply cool', even 'complacent', which is not a space that promotes transformation.

Lizzo slams body positivity movement

Lizzo then spoke about what she feels about the hashtag, 'body positive'. She remarked that when people see the hashtag, they see 'smaller-framed girls', 'curvier girls' and lots of 'white girls'. Lizzo added that 'inclusivity' is what her message is always about. Backing her claims, the singer said that she feels glad that the conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. She also spoke about something that she doesn't like and added that the people for whom the term was created for, are not benefiting from it.

In the same interaction, Lizzo continued that she thinks it’s 'lazy' for her to just say that she is 'body positive'. Calling it 'easy', she remarked that she would like to be 'body-normative' and added that she also wants to 'normalise her body'. She added that 'people have to make someone uncomfortable again so that they can continue to change'. She further asked if 'change' is always 'uncomfortable'.

Breaking the big news of being on the Vogue cover, Lizzo took to Instagram and wrote, "I am the first big black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet— BE THE FIRST. Shot by: @hypewilliams Story by Claudia Rankine. Thank you Anna Wintour & @sergiokletnoy." Soon, Chloe X Halle, Ashley Graham, Kerry Washington, Jordin Sparks Thomas and many others congratulated the Truth Hurts singer.

Rebel Wilson's transformation

(Source: Rebel Wilson/ Lizzo Instagram)

