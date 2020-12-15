Lizzo Slams Trolls Who Called Her Out For Going On A 10-day Juice Detox

Lizzo has opened up about her juice cleanse in a couple of her Instagram posts. The Truth Hurts singer talked about why it was important for her to go on this cleanse. Furthermore, she also opened up about the criticism she received for the same. Find out more details about this story below.

Lizzo clears the air around her 10-day juice cleanse

American singer Lizzo has never shied away from talking about her body and the body-shaming she faces on a regular basis. She has addressed these on many occasions in her songs. But recently, the Truth Hurts singer received severe criticism when she opened about her 10-day juice detox.

Also read | Lizzo Slams 'body Positivity Movement', Asks 'Change Is Always Uncomfortable Right?'

Now, in a series of Instagram stories, Lizzo opened up about the reason she chose to go on the cleanse. She started off these stories by mentioned that she started this juice detox with the help of a nutritionist and proper research. The singer went on to share videos from each day of this detox and even shared a glimpse of this juice detox schedule.

Lizzo then even shared a comparison between her Day 1 and Day 10 body. While addressing the controversy further, she then said that normally she would be afraid and ashamed to post clarifications. Lizzo continued and said that as a body positivity activist every time she tries to do the right thing for her health, people associate with a dramatic weight loss journey.

Also read | Cardi B Receives Flowers From 'Good Hell' Singer Lizzo Amid Divorce With Husband

But this is not the real reason she went on a juice detox, she revealed November was a stressful month for her. She consumed alcohol and spicy food in abundant amount. This affected her stomach. Hence Lizzo wanted to reserve this effect and chose to reset it with this juice detox.

While talking about the results of this detox, the Good as Hell singer said that she is “proud” of herself. Furthermore, she added that her sleep has visibly improved, she feels more hydrated, and her body is much healthier than before. She also advised her followers and every woman struggling with body issues to do whatever they wish to do with their body.

Also read | Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Dating? Recent Reports Confirm Rumours

Also read | Daily Ent Recap Dec 2: Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Officially Dating & Other Important News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.