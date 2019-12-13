Rockets Invite American Singer Lizzo To Groove With Their Clutch City Dancers

Houston Rockets invited American singer and rapper Lizzo to attend a Rockets game and also dance along with their Clutch City Dancers. The Rockets tweeted the invite by tagging Lizzo and told her that they like her moves. Lizzo responded to the Rockets' tweet by letting them know that she'll be there. Minnesota Timberwolves retweeted Houston Rockets' tweet, saying that Lizzo is a Timberwolves fan.

💃@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time! pic.twitter.com/URCrkCUJPr — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 11, 2019

I’ll be there w/ bells on my booty 🤠 https://t.co/3VBCydWIk3 — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 11, 2019

Lizzo recently attended the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday might (Monday morning IST). However, Lizzo's outfit received a lot of backlash after she started dancing during the game. The incident was displayed on the big television screen. Later, Lizzo took to Instagram to address the controversy. She told everyone to never let anyone shame one for being oneself, and this is who she has always been. She further added that criticism will always be present, and will not affect her.

Lizzo was also voted as the Entertainer of the Year by Time.