'Lollipop Lagelu' Singer Pawan Singh Makes His Way Into The Hindi Music Industry

Pawan Singh managed to get mainstream success with his popular song Lollipop Lagelu. The singer has been a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri music industry and he is currently stepping into another film industry. Pawan Singh is now going to make his Hindi song debut with the track, Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai produced by Jjust Music. Here's what you need to know about the popular Lollipop Lagelu singer, Pawan Singh.

We present to you #KamariyaHilaRahiHai along with the fame of Bhojpuri cinemas #PawanSingh and the dancing queen @laurengottlieb, coming to get you in the vibes of masti and craziness for this HOLI! pic.twitter.com/5rSA5tZTck — Jjust Music (@Jjust_Music) February 20, 2020

Lollipop Lagelu singer Pawan Singh to make his debut in Hindi music

The singer recently spoke to a news publishing house and revealed the feeling and thought behind the song. Pawan said that he had so much fun singing the Hindi song and wants all his fans to shower some love and support. The singer is also expecting this song to get a similar response to his previous soundtracks. Pawan Singh also revealed that the song is supposed to be a Holi number.

More about Pawan Singh's Hindi debut song

The song’s music video is going to feature popular dancer Lauren Gottlieb showing off her dance moves which are choreographed by Mudassar Khan. He ended the conversation by revealing his excitement for his first Hindi song association with Jjust music. He took the opportunity to thank Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music for giving him the chance of being the singer and a part of the same.

