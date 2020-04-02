Louis Tomlinson Postpones World Tour, Says Safety Of Crew And Fans Comes First

Former One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson was supposed to go on a World Tour for the whole of April and May. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic, the singer has been forced to postpone it. He took to his social media handles to announce the sad news to his fans.

Louis Tomlinson postpones his World Tour in lieu of Coronavirus pandemic

Keeping in mind the safety and precautions against Coronavirus pandemic, singer Louis Tomlinson has been forced to postpone his World Tour. He shared the news both on his Twitter and Instagram accounts to let his fans know about it. He wrote that due to the pandemic, he had to reschedule all his tour dates. Although he felt sad about it, the singer said the safety and health of fans were of utmost importance to him. He also added that they would soon be announcing the new dates.

Also Read: Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson’s Best Moments That Directioners Should See

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all of my tour dates for April & May 2020 are being rescheduled. I’m really gutted but of course the health and safety of all of my fans and tour crew needs to come first. I’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. Stay safe, Louis x pic.twitter.com/SMVOmI0VlG — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 2, 2020

Also Read: Louis Tomlinson's Embarrassing Moment That Occurred In Front Of 50,000 People

Louis Tomlinson started his World Tour in Barcelona and was supposed to proceed to Berlin, Paris and UK. He also has later dates in Mexico City and the rest of America. While Tomlison could only host the Barcelona concerts, the rest have been postponed.

Also Read: Louis Tomlinson Quashes Marriage Rumours, Says 'Keen On Proposing Eleanor Someday'

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus pandemic is taking the world by storm. Earlier today the death count due to Coronavirus in USA read 5000 with the youngest death recorded of a 6-weeks old baby. In one day there were 884 deaths alone due to the pandemic. In India, the number of people affected by COVID-19 has reached 1,965 with 50 dead and 151 who have completely recovered.

Also Read: Six-week-old Baby Dies Of Coronavirus In USA

Also Read: 'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Up Earlier Than Its Scheduled Finale Due To Coronavirus In USA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.