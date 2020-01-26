Madonna's Music Videos That Fans Can Never Get Tired Of Watching

Global icon Madonna is often referred to as the Queen of Pop of the 1980s. The singer has also topped the charts on Billboard numerous times. She is also the highest-grossing female recording artist by Guinness World Records.

The Living For Love artist's first album was released in July 1983. The 61-year-old's tracks are listened on loop by fans even today. Here are some of the best music videos of Madonna that will hit you with nostalgia.

ALSO READ | Madonna cancels show 45 minutes prior to its opening, leaves fans fuming in Lisbon

"Like a Prayer” - (1989)

Like a Prayer caused a huge controversy between Madonna and Pepsi. In the much-loved song, Madonna and Lambert developed and expanded the song concept to connect sex and religion, casting actor Leon Robinson as a black saint.

The song went viral and went on to become a huge sensation. Like a Prayer conveys a message about civil rights.

ALSO READ | Adele's 'Skyfall' to Madonna's 'Die Another Day', James Bond themed iconic songs

''Ray of Light" - (1998)

Ray of Light was one of the longest shot music videos of Madonna. The singer underwent extensive vocal training in preparation for the lead role in 1996’s Evita, and this track is considered her greatest vocal ever. Furthermore, Ray of Light is the only one to win an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

ALSO READ | Madonna and 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams' relationship getting 'serious'

"Justify My Love" - (1991)

Justify My Love is the first entry to Madonna's greatest hits collection and the song is now considered a signature track. However, this was her first video that was banned on MTV as the music video contained few 'inappropriate scenes'.

Madonna used this to her advantage, selling the video as a single on VHS (the first music video ever sold in this format). It was hugely successful.

ALSO READ | Madonna's ex-husband sends her divorce-related papers on Christmas; details inside

Promo Image Credits - Madonna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.