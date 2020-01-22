Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls Mahira Immature & Stupid; Mahira Hits Back

Bigg Boss 13 is on its last month and it seems that the contestants are now bringing out their best game forward. The season is now known to be the most controversial ever and the promo of the upcoming episode shows nothing different. Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma have their daggers against each other.

Mahira and Rashami in the fighting ring

The promo of the episode that will air on January 22, 2020, shows that Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma will be involved in a brutal and ugly verbal spat. The two locked horns with each other on the topic of the house duties that the contestants are supposed to do.

Mahira Sharma is seen shouting and informing everyone in the house that the dinner should not be made by Rashami. Mahira says that if the lunch is already made then dinner will not be prepared. To this, Rashami retorts that she will be making dinner and if somebody doesn't want to eat it, they are welcome to do so.

The next shot if of Rashami sitting inside on the couch with Shefali Zariwala. She can be heard saying that Mahira is an immature and stupid kid in the house. Mahira then says that Rashami is fighting for no reason. Mahira can then be heard saying that God needs to save her. Rashami then says that Mahira gets on to the nerves and also call her 'zabardasti ka fanda'.

The Weekend ka Vaar episode also saw Mahira and Rashmi fighting. Rashami wants Mahira to take a stand and not keep using Paras to play her game. Mahira gets annoyed by this and asks Rashami to not get involved in her life. Mahira is also seen screaming that she hates Rashami.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram

