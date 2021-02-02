Mahira Sharma Will Be Seen With Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla's In His Next Music Video

Social media sensation and actor Mahira Sharma shot to fame after appearing in a reality show. She has been enjoying her share of fame with her TV stints and other projects. With almost all of her songs and music videos going viral, the actor is thrilled and excited to start shooting for her next song with singer Karan Aujla. The latter has nearly 2.6 million followers on Instagram and is quite popular amongst the masses. With two sensational artists making a collaboration soon, fans are awaiting another popular record-breaking song on its way.

Karan Aujla's music video featuring Mahira Sharma

Speaking about her experience working in Karan Aujla's music video, Mahira Sharma said that she has been wanting to work with Karan for a while now. She added that his knack for singing and understanding of music is exceptional and called him a star of today and the future. Mahira is currently looking forward to shooting with him. The duo has already finished shooting half of the music video. Mahira Sharma’s music video will be completed by this week.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Stun Fans In 'Kamaal Karte Ho' Video; Watch Clip

Karan Aujla started his career in the music industry by writing lyrics for Jassie Gill. He made his debut with the Punjabi song Property of Punjab. The singer rose to fame with the songs Yaarian Ch Fikk, Unity and Alcohol 2. Karan Aujla is popular for his music videos Sikander, 2 AM, Jhanjhar and Sheikh. In 2020, his singles Jhanjar, Red Eyes and Kya Baat Aa entered the top 10 in the chart, while So Far entered top 5.

Also Read: Mahira Sharma Reveals She Was Replaced In Three Shows Due To Favoritism And Nepotism

Mahira Sharma, on the other hand, started her career as a model. She starred in several TV shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya and Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. Later in 2019, Mahira starred in a reality show which made her a household name. Mahira Sharma's music video includes songs Kamaal, Relation, Lehenga, Hashtag Love Soniyea, Gal Karke, Ring, Hosh, Aida Hi Sohni and Love You Oye.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Shares Video Of Her Singing Her New Song 'Guilty'; Watch

Also Read: Mahira Sharma Has 'bought' Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Pages? Here's The Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.