Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Stun Fans In 'Kamaal Karte Ho' Video; Watch Clip

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's new music video 'Kamaal Karte Ho' recently premiered on YouTube. The song is sung by Afsana Khan and is composed by Goldboy. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same:

Kamaal Karte Ho video review

The Kamaal Karte Ho song starts with a beautiful melody and shots of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma having an argument. From the start of the video, fans can notice that the video is quite colourful and clear. All the shots are perfectly executed and Paras with his co-star Mahira looks quite nice. It is also evident that the couple is having its ups and downs.

In the background, fans hear Afsana Khan's lovely voice as she sings about heartbreak and the dangers of love. She sings - 'how many times are you going to break people's hearts? How many people's hearts are you going to break anyway?'. This is a clear indication that the song is about heartbreak. Then fans see Mahira come to visit Paras as another girl walks out of his house. The video is quite well made and there are often instances where fancy cars and big bungalows are spotted.

The video has a strange contrast as it is hard to see why Mahira still sticks around with Paras after he is seen cheating on her. In the end, Mahira catches Paras cheating on her and walks out. In the last shot, fans see Paras getting very sick. Overall, the video is quite nice and so is the acting. The song is also quite lovely, so the video is being rated - 4/5 stars.

Kamaal Karte Ho video reactions

Many fans have liked and commented that the music video is quite nice. Most fans added that they loved Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's acting and that they must continue to do more such videos. One fan added that Afsana Khan's voice was also quite lovely. Take a look at the comments that fans left on the video.

Pic Credit: HSR Entertainments' YouTube

