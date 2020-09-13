On Malkit Singh's Birthday, Here Some Songs That Will Make Fans Put On Their Dancing Shoes

Malkit Singh is a popular England-based Punjabi singer who is celebrating his birthday today. The singer is famous for getting an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and was also featured in the 2000 Guinness Book of World Records as one of the best selling artists. On his birthday, take a look at his top songs that are relatable even today:

Malkit Singh's songs

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha

Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha is a song that came out in 1991. The video of the song features actors like Malaika Arora and Jas Arora. The music of the song is by Bally Sagoo and it is called as one of the most recognizable songs by fans in the comments section. The song also features hip beats and lyrics that will be loved by anyone even in 2020.

Kurri Garam Jayee

From the album The Bhangra Legends, Kurri Garam Jayee is one of the most famous and hip bhangra songs by Malkit Singh. The song has received much love in the comments section. One fan mentioned 'Even though the song came out in 1980's, it stays hip even today'.

Virsa

Virsa by Malkit Singh came out in 2017. The singer brought back a wave of new beats and a hip-hop approach to his song. The song's video has more than 20,00 views and is from the album 'Midas Touch 3'. The lyrics of the song are by Deep Mangliand while the music is composed by Malkit Singh himself.

Tutak Tutak

Tutak Tutak is one of the most famous Malkit Singh songs. The song came out 9 years ago. A recent comment mentioned 'Listening in 2020 QUARANTINE days' (sic). An old song that is listed to by the youth of even today, Tutak Tutak is considered evergreen by many.

Nach Nach

Nach Nach is considered by fans as an underrated song by the artist that came out in 2000. Definitely a song that youngsters can groove to as it has beats that many Diljit Dosanjh songs have.

Naram Jehi

Naram Jehi is a song that has modern beats combined with bhangra beats. The song came out in 2010 and fans have commented in the section that the song is 'evergreen' Ths song comes from the album Millenium Mixes.

Mama Bada Great

Another song that came out in 2010 is Mama Bada Great. Malkit Singh does a great job with the fun lyrics and music, making it a party-friendly song. Many fans mentioned that they were still listening to this song in 2020 in the comments.

