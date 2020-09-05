'Born To Shine' Receives Positive Reviews, Fan Says Diljit Is Truly 'born To Shine'

Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT album has become popular among fans. Recently, the actor made a new addition to his G.O.A.T album with the song, Born to Shine. While Diljit Dosanjh's Born to Shine has become viral on the internet, several have even taken to Twitter to appreciate the actor and singer. You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Take On PUBG Ban Leaves People In Splits, Check Hilarious Reply To Fan

Twitterati responds to Diljit Dosanjh's new song Born to Shine:

Enddd Gana @diljitdosanjh ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ BORN TO SHINE â¤ðŸ’« End ch BINOD is epicðŸ¤£ðŸ˜ best part pic.twitter.com/y4f6YstX4D — KajalðŸ’« (@m_kajal_sharma) September 5, 2020

kudos to you ...waiting for this to be trending at #1 ....u gonna rock the music charts again with ur single born to shine...JUST LIKE GOAT WAITING FOR THE SONG TO BE ON TIME SQAURE BILLBOARD... pic.twitter.com/0NR48k32xT — Mannat Sharma (@mannatsharma01) September 5, 2020

I seriously can't understand punjabi music that much but i am fond of @diljitdosanjh 's every song

His songs are just magic and touch your soul ðŸ¥º and heart.. â¤ï¸

And #BornToShine

Is one of the best song I've heard âœ‹ðŸ¼

Mera pura din ban gaya aaj. pic.twitter.com/DxIzKOewPE — ð€ð‹ð…ðˆð˜ð€ð“…ªâ˜¾Ø§Ù„ÙÛŒÛâ˜½ (@Merishehnaaz_) September 5, 2020

Born to Shine by Diljit:

While Diljit has lent his voice to the song, the lyrics have been penned by Amrit Maan. On the other hand, the music has been composed by Desi Crew. The Born to Shine music video has been launched by Famous Studios. You can check out the music video here:

ALSO READ: Did You Know Diljit Dosanjh's 'Proper Patola' Was First Punjabi Song To Feature On VEVO?

Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT Album on Instagram:

Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh is quite active on Instagram. Further, he also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Diljit has about 9.6 million followers on Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh has actively promoted the G.O.A.T album on Instagram. Recently, Diljit took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his new song, Born to Shine. He captioned the Instagram post as “#BornToShine Video Out Now â›³ï¸â›³ï¸

Circle Shota GalBaat Vaddi Eh ðŸ¥‚

@amritmaan106 @desi_crew @rahulduttafilms @elwa__ @famousstudios @kalikwest @sonalisingh @kakamohanwalia

P.S - DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME ðŸ˜Ž

Link in BIO ðŸŒðŸš€

#diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime #binod”.

Several fans showered their love on Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam To Star Opposite Diljit Dosanjh In Shaad Ali's Next Rom-com

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Shares A Quirky Video Featuring Paprika, Fans Go 'LMAO' | WATCH

Diljit shared two other posts prior to the release of Born to Shine. The singer shared a poster of the music video to announce the release date of his song. He captioned the Instagram post as “#BornToShine Official Video Is Coming Out September 5th ðŸ»

G.O.A.T. Trending Worldwide ðŸŒðŸš€

@amritmaan106 @desi_crew @rahulduttafilms @famousstudios @kalikwest @sonalisingh

P.S - Khap Baut Hai.. Jinu Major Khap Kehnde Ne ðŸ˜Ž

#diljitdosanjh #goat #greatestofalltime #bts”. You can check out Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram post here:

Source: A still from Born to Shine and Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.