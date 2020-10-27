Man On The Moon 3: When Does Kid Cudi's New Album Release? Find Out

American Rapper Kid Cudi has won many hearts with his wildly popular songs and albums. The rapper’s first full-length project A Kid named Cudi had caught the attention of many music fanatics in 2008. Since then, the 36-year-old has released some of the most iconic albums like Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr Rager, Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon (2014), Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' (2016) and etc. Read on to find out, “When does Man on the Moon 3 release?”

Man on the Moon 3 release date

When does Man on the Moon 3 release?

All the Kid Cudi fans will already be aware that Man on the Moon is a trilogy of albums created by the Cleveland singer. A report in The Fader reveals that he had started the series in 2009 with his studio debut The End of Day and continued it the next year with The Legend of Mr Rager. However, almost a decade later, the singer has teased Man on the Moon III and fans on Twitter cannot contain their excitement.

Soon as I hear that first Cudi hum on Man On The Moon 3 pic.twitter.com/sgSFCtGyne — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) October 26, 2020

If Man On The Moon 3 is as great as the first two, Cudi gon have one of the most iconic trilogies in history... pic.twitter.com/vj89NJEKFG — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) October 26, 2020

kid cudi just announced man on the moon III. we waited 10 whole years for this and it is finally on the way! pic.twitter.com/kBStQss3It — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 26, 2020

Kid Cudi's new album to release "soon"

Man on the Moon III will mark Kid Cudi’s first solo studio album since Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin (2016). In 2018, he had collaborated with Kanye West for Kids See Ghosts. In a new teaser trailer posted on Monday, on the rapper’s social media handles, clips from throughout Cudi's career play before we see Kid Cudi staring at a moon very similar to the one from 2009's Man on the Moon: The End of Day. The trailer ends with the numerals "III" followed by what's presumably Man on the Moon 3 release date: “Soon.”

The report further reveals that in 2019, Cudi said a new solo album would arrive soon, but later pushed the release back to 2020. The Rapper took to his Twitter and wrote, “Gotta give me time to do other things.” In July 2019, he had announced the Netflix series and soundtrack album Entergalactic for release in 2020. In a recent interview with GQ rapper Travis Scott revealed that a collaborative album with Cudi is in the works. Cudi also shared a new song with Eminem called The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady. The rapper has also stayed busy in the worlds of movies and television. He has filmed appearances in the TV shows Westworld and We Are Who We Are. He will also be seen in the films Dreamland and Bill and Ted Face The Music.

Image Source: Kid Cudi (Official Instagram)

