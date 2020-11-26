Mandy Moore And Zachary Levi Celebrate 10 Years Of 'Tangled'

It has been a decade since Disney's Tangled came out and while Rapunzel's adventures may still be fresh in the hearts of Disney fans, getting more details about how the film was made is never a bad venture. On the tenth anniversary of Disney' Tangled, the leading cast of the film, Zachary Levi and Mandy Moore as down for a one-on-one conversation where they shared their best memories from working on the film. While Mandy Moore stated that recording all the music for the film brought upon some of her fondest memories, Zach, on the other hand, described the film to be a 'Trip'. Check out the fondest memories of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in Tangled.

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi's Tangled memories

Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi share one of their favorite memories from the making of Tangled. #Tangled10 pic.twitter.com/0LCjSoaYNV — Disney (@Disney) November 24, 2020

Mandy Moore - I would say one of my fondest memories is the music recording with you (Zach) because it was one of the few times we actually got to interact with one another. But also it was so special. The fact that we were a part of a musical and the 50th animated film, like all of it was just so special. But yeah, the music for me was a real standout. Zach's reply - I agree. I think, yeah, it is such a trip to record all that dialogue by yourself. So it was special to actually be like 'Oh, there's my Rapunzel, we actually get to have eye contact and do something'

The video shared above has since then received 120K views coupled with 6.8K likes. Fans of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider were quick to flock to the comment section and share their love for the 10-year-old film. Check it out below -

Truly a beautiful movie with beautiful music and a beautiful cast and crew.❤️ Tangled really is a movie for children and adults alike and hands down one of my favorites! Walt would be so very proud of all of you involved with creating this movie!

Thank you to ALL !❤️ — Beth579✝️💪RhapsodyCerulean🎶💙 (@Beth579Beth) November 25, 2020

Best modern Disney movie confirmed — 𝒥𝑜𝓇𝒹𝒶𝓃 ❄️ (@tomspettys) November 24, 2020

My 3 year old twins watch this multiple times a day 😂 and I cry at the end every single time — LL (@weeshawarkin) November 25, 2020

In another video shared by Disney on its official Twitter, Mandy Moore can be seen asking Zachary whether he could believe it has been 10 years since the movie came out. Zach then replied saying that in some ways, the film actually feels longer than it has come out and in some ways, it feels that it was just like the 'blink of an eye'. Check out the video below -

Best. Day. Ever! @TheMandyMoore and @ZacharyLevi have a special message for all the Tangled fans for the film's 10th anniversary today! #Tangled10 pic.twitter.com/HCxtug058g — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 24, 2020

