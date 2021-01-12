James Lafferty Recalls Struggle After 'One Tree Hill' Ended, Says He Got A "reality-check"

James Lafferty has now taken a seat behind the camera. The One Tree Hill actor has written a show titled Everyone Is Doing Great and is also set to star in it. Ahead of the show’s premiere on January 13 on Hulu, Lafferty revealed how he struggled after his hit show, One Tree Hill ended. Find out more details about James Lafferty's new show and his struggles in Hollywood below.

James Lafferty reveals his struggle after ‘One Tree Hill’ ended

James Lafferty became a household name after he starred on the show, One Tree Hill. The romantic drama series aired on The WB from 2003 to 2012. The show was one of the most loved network television drama series. One Tree Hill kick-started the career of many cast members and was no less than a shining star for their career in Hollywood.

But in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Nathan Scott a.k.a. James Lafferty opened about his struggles after One Tree Hill ended. During the interview, Lafferty also discussed his new comedy series titled Everyone Is Doing Great premiering on Hulu on January 13, 2020. The show presents the life of a group of struggling actors in L.A.

While talking about his character Jeremy from the show, James Lafferty said that he can relate to him due to his experiences after One Tree Hill ended. Lafferty added that he thought after being on the show for so long it would be “pretty easy” for him to navigate his way in the industry but that did not happen. Hence, he deems his post One Tree Hill period as a “real reality check” and a wake-up call about how “incredibly competitive” the industry is.

During the interview, Everyone Is Doing Great cast member Alexandra Park also detailed a similar experience. She revealed that after her stint on The Royals ended in 2018, she shared the same opinion about her career as the One Tree Hill cast member. But it was completely opposite, and every audition was a “mystery”. She revealed some auditions were great while some audition made her cry.

