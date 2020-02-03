Manju Warrier's First Look From Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Released

Actor Manju Warrier is all set for the upcoming Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Her character in the film was recently revealed by the makers. The film also stars superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in March.

Manju Warrier as Subaida in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Actor Manju Warrier is all set to be a part of the ₹100 crore film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film deals with the life of a warrior. The actor’s first look was released by the makers on Twitter. In the image released, her character name has been written as Subaida. She can be seen dressed in simple clothes along with a shawl around her head. Have a look at her character here.

The teaser of the film was released recently. In the teaser, superstar Mohanlal can be seen in the shoes of a warrior. The film is being directed by Priyadarshan. It has majorly been shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to a leading newspaper, the film will be amongst the highest budget films of the Malayalam film industry. It also stars actors like Suneil Shetty, Prabhudeva in key roles.

Manju Warrier shares BTS pictures from The Priest

Manju Warrier recently shared a few pictures from the set of her upcoming film, The Priest. The pictures are with superstar Mammootty. The two are happily posing amidst the shoot of their film. She has also thanked him in the caption and written about how dreams come true. Have a look at the post shared by the actor here.

