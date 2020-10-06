Mariah Carey Opens Up About James Packer; Says 'We Didn't Have A Physical Relationship'

Mariah Carey recently spoke about her ex-fiance James Packer. The singer revealed the type of relationship she had with him and made a few revelations as well. Mariah Carey has spoken about a number of things in her latest memoir titled “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”. However, readers were quick to notice that she did not mention anything about James despite him being a part of her life for quite some time.

Mariah Carey makes a certain revelation about her ex-fiance James

Thus, speaking to the Guardian, Mariah Carey revealed that she did not include his chapter in the memoir as she did not feel it mattered to her. She then added that if the relationship really mattered to her, it would be mentioned in the book. However, since it did not, the chapter of James Packer did not make it into her book. The singer thus tried to be honest in the interview when speaking about her relationship with James Packer.

Further on, she also revealed that she had no physical relations with James during the time they were together. The couple did not make their relationship public until 2015 and thus fans and media knew quite little about them. Mariah Carey stated that she did not have any sort of physical relationship with the man and thus hinted that the relationship, in general, did not matter much to her.

Mariah Carey and James Packer first met each other in 2014 in Aspen during the premiere of Hercules. During this time, the couple managed to keep their relationship private and did not make it public until June of 2015. The two were spotted holding hands and thus the two were said to be a couple. In 2016, James Packer proposed to Mariah Carey and the two were engaged for quite some time.

Later, the couple called it quits soon enough and their relationship came to an end during the Halloween season that year. Mariah Carey, at the time, alleged that things did not work out between them due to some issues that James had. James too later on released a statement mentioning that they split due to the fact that they were simply not right for each other.

