Mariah Carey Gives Her Daughter Monroe A Stylish Hair Makeover; Watch

Mariah Carey is a famous American singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor and philanthropist. She has given the world multiple hit labels such as Columbia, Crave, MonaC, among others and garnered a huge fan-base. The diva is a style icon for millions and her Instagram is proof. Check out how Mariah Carey has been spending her lockdown phase with her little munchkin Monroe and the rest of the family.

Mariah Carey gives daughter a makeover

Mariah Carey took to her Twitter account to share an adorable video of her and her daughter, Monroe who is just 8 years old. Like the rest of the world, the singer has been spending her quarantine days with her family and loved ones, doing things she loves. Check out this video of Mariah Carey giving her daughter a hair makeover.

Passing time in quarantine... My 500 hours of beauty school came in handy! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rh2hbK2hcs — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 3, 2020

In the above video, Mariah Carey can be seen attending to her daughter’s hair and colouring it pink with the precision of a professional hairstylist. The singer was dressed in a black kimono with pink and white floral patterns and a black mask whereas her daughter Monroe looked cute as always in a bright yellow t-shirt and black pyjamas. Mariah Carey can also be seen barefoot with her hair let loose.

This video was taken in Mariah Carey’s glam room which has a salon chair on which Monroe was seated. The 2008 hit song Migrate by Mariah Carey and T-Pain can be heard playing in the background. The 50-year-old singer even tried to sing along facing the camera. The video was shared on April 3, 2020, and the fans seem to love the cute chemistry between the superstar mom and daughter.

