Mariah Carey Performs The Flip The Switch Challenge On St. Patrick’s Day

Coronavirus has been affecting a lot of people. People have been staying at home and all their plans have been cancelled due to the deadly virus. Recently in Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day was not celebrated due to the outbreak. American singer Mariah Carey recently shared a tweet with her fans on St. Patrick’s Day. Take a look at her tweet.

Mariah Carey's TikTok video

Mariah Carey shared a TikTok video with her fans on Twitter. In the TikTok video, Mariah did the Fliip The Switch challenge. She performed the challenge with her kids. The video has gained over 1.3 million views on TikTok and 246.4K views on Twitter. The video had gone viral within minutes of posting. She also urged everyone to stay home and to stay safe. The singer also posted the same video on her Instagram where she received over 1 million views. Every video of the Flip The Switch Challenge consists of Drake's song Nonstop.

Mariah Carey's videos

This is not the first time the singer has done a challenge. The singer recently also performed the High Note Challenge on TikTok that gained over 6.9 million views and 1.9 million likes on TikTok and is still trending. In the TikTok video, Mariah's daughter is seen mimicking her mom's high note.

The actor also shared another video on her social media where she is seen teaching her son and daughter to wash hands for 20 seconds. Her kids were also singing the song Ol’ Dirty B******d. This the Hand Wash Challenge that she participated in. The singer is often seen making a lot of TikTok videos with children.

