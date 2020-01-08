The Debate
Mariah Carey Cannot Keep Calm As She Celebrates A Big Achievement; Watch Video

Hollywood News

Mariah Carey's most loved song, 'All I Want for Christmas' has bought the singer lots of love. Check out the singer's achievement and how she celebrates it

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. The singer recently celebrated her New Years at the Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean as she enjoyed in the swimming pool wearing a sequenced gown. Mariah Carey had another reason to celebrate as her most loved Christmas song, All I Want For Christmas Is You lifted all the way to the top of Billboard Hot 100. Check out the post of the actor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

The track, All I Want For Christmas broke the record for the longest climb to the throne. It gave the Grammy award winner her nineteenth chart-topper, moving her closer to the all-time best showing, currently held by The Beatles (who landed 20 rulers during their time). Fans are super happy about the news and are equally rejoicing the success of Mariah. 

Also read | Mariah Carey Revealed She Nitpicked 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'; Here's Why

The singer could not keep calm about her achievement on becoming the first artist to celebrate a number one single in four decades, thanks to her hit song All I Want For Christmas. Mariah celebrated this historic achievement with her friends, with a glass of champagne just before she entered her private jet. Check out pictures of the singer having a gala time at the beautiful destination.

 

Also read | Mariah Carey Ups Her PDA With BF After Ex-husband Nick Cannon Says He'd Marry Her Again

Also read | Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Posts Offensive Content Against Eminem

But little do you know that Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic suddenly vanished from the Hot 100 list, also becoming the first song in history to fall off the chart in just one week of making headlines. As per reports, it was said that no song has ever tumbled that fast before. Prior to this week, the record for the biggest dip from the No. 1 position was set just a few weeks ago by The Weeknd. The Canadian R&B powerhouse saw his chart-runner Heartless slip from first to the seventeenth position in one swing.

Also read | Mariah Carey Stuns In An Unzipped Outfit Showcasing Her Superstar Diva Mode Even At Home!

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
