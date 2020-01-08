Mariah Carey Cannot Keep Calm As She Celebrates A Big Achievement; Watch Video

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer. The singer recently celebrated her New Years at the Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean as she enjoyed in the swimming pool wearing a sequenced gown. Mariah Carey had another reason to celebrate as her most loved Christmas song, All I Want For Christmas Is You lifted all the way to the top of Billboard Hot 100. Check out the post of the actor.

The track, All I Want For Christmas broke the record for the longest climb to the throne. It gave the Grammy award winner her nineteenth chart-topper, moving her closer to the all-time best showing, currently held by The Beatles (who landed 20 rulers during their time). Fans are super happy about the news and are equally rejoicing the success of Mariah.

The singer could not keep calm about her achievement on becoming the first artist to celebrate a number one single in four decades, thanks to her hit song All I Want For Christmas. Mariah celebrated this historic achievement with her friends, with a glass of champagne just before she entered her private jet. Check out pictures of the singer having a gala time at the beautiful destination.

Celebrating on the move! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/rhgQSh8P03 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 30, 2019

Last vacation moments 🥂 back to work tomorrow! 🦋 thank you @GoDomRep pic.twitter.com/sZwI7rMhS4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 6, 2020

Hello 2020! 🎉 Cheers, toast, bravo to a spectacular new year!! 🥂❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSMXSNNgiO — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

But little do you know that Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic suddenly vanished from the Hot 100 list, also becoming the first song in history to fall off the chart in just one week of making headlines. As per reports, it was said that no song has ever tumbled that fast before. Prior to this week, the record for the biggest dip from the No. 1 position was set just a few weeks ago by The Weeknd. The Canadian R&B powerhouse saw his chart-runner Heartless slip from first to the seventeenth position in one swing.

