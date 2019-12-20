Mariah Carey's Best Christmas Songs That Are Ideal For Your 2019 Party

For Mariah Carey, this year’s Christmas started promptly on the Halloween night, just as the clock struck 12 am. In a charmingly done skit posted on the singer’s official social media handle, Carey falls asleep at 11:59 p.m. in her costume and is awakened at midnight (now wearing wintry pyjamas) after receiving a call from Santa. “It’s tiiiiiiiime,” Carey screams, showing her excitement towards the festival.

Time and again, Mariah Carey has proved how fond she is of Christmas. Here are the best Christmas songs of Mariah Carey.

All I Want for Christmas Is You

All I Want for Christmas Is You is a Christmas song, co-written and performed by American singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey. Columbia Records released this song on October 29, 1994, as the lead single from Mariah’s fourth studio album and first holiday album, Merry Christmas (1994). The track is an up-tempo love song that includes bell chimes, heavy back-up vocals, and synthesizers.

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) is a rock song originally sung by Darlene Love. The song was written by Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry. Mariah Carey went to record the song in a studio, which became a big success over time and one of her signature tunes. Mariah’s later song, "All Alone on Christmas", which was used in the 1992 Christmas movie, Home Alone 2, referenced this song.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town is a Christmas song, written by John Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie, and was first sung on Eddie Cantor's radio show in November 1934. The version for Bluebird Records by George Hall and His Orchestra was very popular in 1934 and reached the various charts of the day. Sometime back, the song was re-recorded by over 200 artists, including Bing Crosby and The Andrews Sisters, The Crystals, Mariah Carey, Neil Diamond, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra, Chris Isaak, The Temptations, Michael Bublé, and The Jackson 5.

One Child

One Child is a song from Mariah Carey's second Christmas album/thirteenth studio album, Merry Christmas II You (2010). It was written and produced by Carey in collaboration with Broadway composer, Marc Shaiman. Backed by a children's choir, the lyrics are about the birth of Jesus. "One Child" received mixed to negative response from critics, many of whom disapproved of the overbearing sentiment.

