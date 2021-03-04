Mariah Carey's Brother Sues Her On Charges Of Defamation In Her Memoir

Mariah Carey’s elder brother Morgan Carey has sued her on charges of defamation in her recent bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the lawsuit, the latter has mentioned infliction of emotional distress due to some excerpts written in the memoir. Read along to know about the lawsuit and more.

Also Read: 'The Masked Singer' Host Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Niecy Nash To Fill In

Morgan Carey sues Mariah Carey for defaming him in her memoir

The lawsuit was filed by Morgan at the New York Supreme Court on March 3, 2021, in which he has claimed that the author has added passages that are incorrect and defamatory. Along with Mariah, the list of defendants also includes co-author Michaela Angela Davis, Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC and Andy Cohen Books. Morgan isn't expecting any specific amount of money and rather wishes to undo the damages by judicial determination. His lawsuit comes after a $1.25 million lawsuit filed by their sister Alison Carey, who accused Mariah of emotional distress because of her book.

According to a report in Variety, the court documents mention, “Morgan brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them. He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal and has always wished her well”.

Also Read: Mariah Carey's Sister Sues Her For $1.25 Million Over 'Public Humiliation'

Followed by this the document mentions the number of passages that Morgan has claimed to be false. Furthermore, he has claimed that due to these passages, he “suffered extreme mental anguish, outrage, severe anxiety about his future and his ability to support himself and his family, harm to his reputation and his earning capacity, embarrassment among his friends and associates, disruption of his personal life and loss of enjoyment of the ordinary pleasures of everyday life”.

Some passages include Mariah talking about spiteful fights between her brother and their father and how he was institutionalised as a young boy. In one of the passages, she compared her life to the classic tale of The Three Little Pigs and wrote, “My childhood was a series of fragile, unstable houses, one after the other, where inevitably the Big Bad Wolf, my troubled brother, would huff and puff and blow it all down. I never felt safe. I never was safe. His rage was unpredictable; I never knew when it would come, or who or what it would devour”.

Also Read: Mariah Carey's 'Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day' Tweet Earns Netizens' Support

Also Read: Mariah Carey Considers Herself 'prudish' During Chat With Cardi B; Leaves Latter Surprised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.