Mariah Carey's 'Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day' Tweet Earns Netizens' Support

On Feb 8, singer Mariah Carey took to her Twitter handle and came out in support of activist and footballer Colin Kaepernick. The former tweeted, "Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day!" and threw light at the NFL commercial that shows commitment to end systemic racism, followed by how NFL had treated the activist in the past. Mariah Carey wanted to remind the masses of all the brave stand made by Colin Kaepernick, during his fight for equality, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers strived it out for the championship. Here's how netizens have reacted to Mariah Carey's mockery.

Netizens' reactions

Netizens also came out in support of Colin Kaepernick and started retweeting Mariah's Twitter post. Several fans and followers agreed with the singer and further criticised the NFL for its systemic racism. One of the users wrote, "he didn’t do it because he hates our troops he did it to show that there are all sorts of racial injustices going on still to this day he is doing what others are scared too he is speaking out against the tyranny as one should if he was white he would still be in the NFL".

Another fan tweeted, "Thank u @Kaepernick7 for your selfless & brave acts to shed light on an issue that has been a blight in the black community for decades upon decades". Netizens also commented about other players who took a stand against racism in the NFL. Take a look at some more netizens' reactions below.

I've watched @NFL games since 1972.

Why this great QB not playing?

I just dont understand...@nflcommish pic.twitter.com/DLUH3b1nTw — 🌹Rosie, Oh Rosie🌹🌊 (@sweetrosette) February 8, 2021

Like for real. Why hasn't the NFL issues an apology yet and reinstated Colin Kaepernick and made him the face of the NFL? Like they done fucked up. Time to fix it! We owe a lot of CK! — IG: @FAnnCosplay (@FANNCOSPLAY) February 8, 2021

Maria Carey mocks NFL's Super Bowl commercial

As mentioned in Fox News, the NFL's latest commercial aired during the 2021 Super Bowl. It manifested the significance of diversity to the sport and remodelled the pledge it had made in June. The pledge was drawn to commit USD 250 million over a 10-year period to various methods designed to combat systemic racism. This initiative was called 'Inspire Change'.

After the Super Bowl commercial was released, Mariah Carey took to her Twitter handle and mocked the commercial. She also mocked the NFL's pledge by highlighting Colin Kaepernick's struggle from the quarterback of the San Francisco 49'ers to being out of the league by the end of the season in 2016. According to Business World, Kaepernick's goal was to peacefully protest systemic racism by 'taking the knee'. Check out Mariah Carey's mocking tweet.

Happy Colin Kaepernick Appreciation Day! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 8, 2021

