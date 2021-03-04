Maroon 5's Adam Levine Reflects On Beautiful Mistakes, Says Megan 'took It To Next Level'

Maroon 5 recently dropped Beautiful Mistakes in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on Wednesday, March 3. Now, in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine reflected on the track and reminisced how they came about the song. During the interaction, Adam recalled that Blackbear wanted to write a song with the LA-based pop-rock band during their summer stay in New York.

According to him, the hook and the chorus of the track that he wrote were just ‘great’. But when Megan chipped in her bit, she took ‘Beautiful mistakes’ to a whole new level with her versatile ‘switch-up’ from rapping to singing. Adam referred to him as a ‘little break’ where they went for the melodic thing. For him, Megan’s part created a new kind of branch of what she does through her versatility.

The singer further elaborated that it was a side of Megan that he had never heard before. The way she continued to build her part gave an ‘epic climax’ to the track said the singer. Adam was surprised by her miraculous transition that took the track to a whole new level. “It really was absolutely perfect”, opined Adam.

During the same interaction, Adam also looked back at all the ‘crazy features’ that he had been a part of in the past. Be it with Wiz Khalifa in Payphone, Kendrick Lamar in Don’t Wanna Know or Cardi B in Girls Like You every single has been special for him. Adam feels proud for being able to ‘carry the torch’. The musician expressed that he has been so fortunate to have so many great collabs and the recent one with Megan Thee Stallion also falls right in that perfect category for him.

About Beautiful Mistakes

Although the official music video of the song isn’t out yet, the lyrical video features Adam Levine blissfully remaining life with his ex. The lyrics just accentuated with the guitar drive pop melody when Megan chimes in with a clap back to the ex. With the peppy beat and emotional lyrics, the track depicts the time period after a breakup. Check it out below:

