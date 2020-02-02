Martin Garrix's Best Tracks That All EDM Music Fans Must Listen To

Martijn Gerard Garritsen, who is professionally known as Martin Garrix, is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Amstelveen, Netherlands. He joined the EDM world at 17 and today is one of the best DJs in the world. He had been selected as the best DJ in the world three times in 2016, 2017, and 2018 by DJMag.

In 2019, he lost his title to Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. He started with Spinnin' records and later formed his own recording company by the name STMPD RCRDS. Here are some of the best Martin Garrix songs.

Animals

This 2013 Martin Garrix song is one of the most famous songs in the EDM genre. This track was released under the banner of Spinnin’ records and has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Each and every EDM music fan must listen to this Martin Garrix song.

In The Name of Love

This Martin Garrix song was premiered at Ultra Music Festival 2016. This song was made in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. This song is a great example combination of piano, bass, and guitar strums. This song has over 512 million views on YouTube.

Scared To Be Lonely

This 2017 Martin Garrix song is the third-best track by the artist you must listen to. The song was a collaboration between Martin Garrix & American singer Dua Lipa. The lyrical EDM song is loved by fans had has over 523 million views on YouTube.

Summer Days

This 2019 Martin Garrix song warms the speakers with his cross-genre mix. The lyrics of this song were written by rapper Macklemore and Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump. This song had created a lot of hype after Martin Garrix had announced a collaboration with Macklemore and Patrick Stump. This song is a must-listen song from the armada of Martin Garrix songs.

