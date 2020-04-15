Masakali 2.0: Jatin Pandit Slams Remixes, Says It Is Not The Right Thing To Do

Making remixes from old classic songs has been the trend in Bollywood for quite some time now. Recently, Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Masakali 2.0 released. The song is facing backlash from many music composers and music professionals. Recently, music composer Jatin Pandit opened up about how he feels about the Masakali 2.0 song. Jatin Pandit has given composed music for several superhit movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Fanaa among many others. The composer recently slammed the trend of remakes of old songs.

Jatin Pandit spoke about AR Rahman's composition being revamped as Masakali 2.0 song in an interview to an entertainment portal. Talking about old songs being remade, he said that if someone adds a few colours to a Picasso painting, it obviously loses its original value and that is the cases with remixes. Talking about the music directors who take old classics for remixes he said that taking something that people have loved, accepted and have enjoyed for years and then adding some rap and changing its rhythm is not the right thing to do. He said it is just taking the support of what has already worked and added a few inputs to make it appear like it is new.

Talking about the quality of such songs he said that it is not important whether the song will sound new or old, what is important is it should sound good. Jatin Pandit said that they used to sit for 8-9 hours for each song and the composers now do not have such patience to compose music. Talking about getting inspired from hit tracks he said that there is nothing wrong in being inspired by old numbers but one should not copy. He further said that inspiration is when nobody can catch your source whereas a copy is when everyone will understand that it is a replica of someone else’s work.

