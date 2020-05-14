Shane Warne Admits Feeling 'sad' Over Breakup With Liz Hurley, Regrets Cheating On Wife

Former Australia legendary spinner has made a sensational admission that he still cares about his ex-girlfriend and Hollywood actor Liz Hurley and remains 'sad' about their breakup. Shane Warne and the British star dated for three years between 2010-2013. They even got engaged in 2011. However, things didn't go the way they wanted to as the pair decided to separate after a short-lived romance.

Shane Warne still cares about ex Liz Hurley

While speaking for a six-part series 'A Week with Warnie' with Fox Sports, Shane Warne bared his heart out about his prolonged feelings for Liz Hurley. Shane Warne said that he was quite sad that his relationship with Liz Hurley is over because he still cares about her deeply. Shane Warne also said that Liz Hurley is a wonderful person. Shane Warne further said that he thinks it was the sporting world meeting her world and added that it was one of those things where they just collided.

Shane Warne revealed that when Liz Hurley first came to Australia, they had been seeing each other for about six months or so, so he didn’t introduce her to his children until he thought it was real and he believed it had a future. Shane Warne further said that it wasn’t just a bit of fun and he was serious about her. He also said that after six months, he finally made her meet his children in Australia. He said that the meeting was an absolute circus.

Shane Warne also revealed that fans left golf clubs outside his front door, hoping that the Liz Hurley would sign them. In the same conversation, Shane Warne also admitted that he regrets cheating with Liz Hurley on his ex-wife Simone Callahan after 10 years of marriage. Shane Warne has three children with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

Despite his on-the-field successes, Warne grabbed headlines often during his playing days for his womanizing off it. In an interview, this made Warne call his life a 'soap opera'.

Shane Warne blasts Ricky Ponting for famous 2005 Ashes loss in England

Recently, Shane Warne blasted his former captain Ricky Ponting for their loss at Edgbaston in the iconic 2005 Ashes series. Having comfortably won the first Test, Australia lost the second after captain Ricky Ponting won the toss and elected to bat first. Shane Warne slammed Ponting's decision, calling it the worst decision ever, by any captain. England drew the series level at 1-1 and went on to win the Ashes despite a magnificent effort from Australia’s lower order on the final day.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI